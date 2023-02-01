Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Vihari the Fighter'-Hanuma Vihari Gets Applause On Social Media For 'Brave Act'

'Vihari the Fighter'-Hanuma Vihari Gets Applause On Social Media For 'Brave Act'

Fractured his wrist, Vihari batted with just one-handed trying to save his team in a crunch match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In a video, which is now going viral, he can be seen taking on the raw pace of Avesh Khan.

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST

Indore, India

Hanuma Vihari bats left handed in Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh
India batter Hanuma Vihari was hailed as a fighter on social media after videos of him batting left-handed in Ranji Trophy quarterfinals went viral on Wednesday. Fractured his wrist, Vihari batted with just one-handed trying to save his team in a crunch match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In a video, which is now going viral, he can be seen taking on the raw pace of Avesh Khan. Fans hailed his fighting attitude with some citing his previous act doing the same for India. Mainly: SCG where he alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin forged a rear-guard stand. As a result, India drew that match and gave themselves a fighting chance at the Gabba where Rishabh Pant’s heroics tilted the series in India’s favour.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top reactions.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came out to bat on the second day of his team’s ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore despite a fractured wrist. With his team in the midst of a batting collapse, Vihari batted left-handed with the scorecard reading 353/9.

The 29-year-old peeled off a couple of fours off Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya to ensure Andhra innings didn’t fold before the lunch break.

first published: February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST
