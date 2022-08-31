Vijay Deverakonda Expresses Desire of Portraying Virat Kohli in His Biopic

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has expressed his desire of doing batting maestro Virat Kohli’s biopic. Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest batters in modern-day cricket as he has scored 70 international centuries. The batting maverick has a huge fan following across the globe and he is the most followed Indian on social media platform Instagram - 212 million.

Deverakonda attended the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter on Sunday where he was promoting his recently released movie Liger. Before the match, the presenters asked him which player would he like to play on the big screen. The 33-year-old expressed his desire of doing Kohli’s biopic.

During the pre-match show, energetic Deverakonda said he is hopeful of Kohli scoring a half-century against Pakistan.

“I am very high on energy. I am hopeful that Kohli will hit at least a 50 today. Once he gets over 20, he can cross the mark. It’s his 100th match and I can’t wait to see it," Deverakonda said on Star Sports.

He recently made his Bollywood debut with Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also starred Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Kohli scored valuable 35 runs off 34 balls against rivals Pakistan in the 148-run chase on Sunday. He looked a bit rusty at the start but picked pace after facing a few balls and hit three fours and a six. It was a thrilling contest where the Pakistan bowlers produced a fightback while defending a moderate target. However, Hardik Pandya scored a match-winning 33* runs off 17 balls to get the job done and finished things off with a six as India won the match in 19.4 overs.

Recently, Kohli took a mental health break as he missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

The 33-year-old batter became the second player to play 100 international matches across all formats. Former New Zealand player Ross Taylor was the first to achieve the massive feat, as he played 112 Tests, 236 Tests and 102 T20Is during his illustrious career. While he took retirement, earlier this year, in April.

Lately, Kohli hasn’t been able to score runs and hasn’t scored a century in international cricket since November 2019

