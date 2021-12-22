Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Services Thrash Kerala, Storm into Semi-Finals

Services put up an all round show to sail into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. With a facile seven-wicket win over Kerala at the K L Saini Stadium here on Wednesday Chasing a paltry 176 Services cantered home in 30.5 overs.

Opener Ravi Chauhan top-scoring with a 90-ball 95 (13×4, 3×6) and skipper Rajat Paliwal making a 86-ball 65 (8×4). Services won the toss and sent Kerala in as their bowling department led by seasoned medium pacer Diwesh Pathania (8-2-19-3) rattled the Kerala top-order before bowling them out for a paltry 175 in 404 overs.

Later Pulkit Narang 251 Abhishek Tiwari 233 from 74 overs and Rahul Singh 135 from 9 overs made their presence felt to polish off the tail Services were also brilliant on the field and ran out Rohan Kunnummal, the Kerala top-scorer — for 85 to restrict them to a below-par total.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old Pathania struck twice in the seventh over when he dismissed Mohammed Azharuddeen 7 and Jalaj Saxena 0 in successive balls to give them a perfect start.

It was Kerala’s rookie opener Kunnummal 85 from 106 balls 7×4 2×6 who kept them on the track with a resolute half-century reaching his second List A fifty in 77 balls.

Kerala No 4 Vinoop Manoharan gave a fine support with a brisk 41 off 54 balls laced with four boundaries and one six as the duo put together a fine 80-run partnership for the third wicket to repair the early damage.

Just when they were looking to build on their starts off-spinner Pulkit Narang caught and bowled Vinoop Manoharan to break the partnership. Narang also dismissed Sachin Baby 12 while Rahul Singh grabbed the prized scalp of Sanju Samson 2 off 8 balls cheaply to send half of their team back to the pavilion inside 31 overs.

Advertisement

A misjudgment cost Kunnummal dear as he failed to notch his maiden List A century while Tiwari polished off the tail with his wickets off successive deliveries .Services had a jittery start when Lakhan Singh and Mumtaz Qadir got out in three deliveries in the second over to be on 122. But it was a Chauhan show afterwards as he took the Kerala attack to the cleaners smashing 13 fours and three sixes en route his fifth List A half century in 47 balls.

Skipper Paliwal on the other hand took it easy and rotated the strikes to give Chauhan the maximum strikes Services will face Himachal Pradesh in the semifinals in Jaipur on Friday Brief Scores Kerala 175 in 40.4 overs. Rohan Kunnummal (85) Vinoop Manoharan (41) Diwesh Pathania 3/19 Abhishek Tiwari 2/33 Pulkit Narang 2/51 lost to Services 176/3 in 30.5 overs Ravi Chauhan 95 Rajat Paliwal 65 not out Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 223 by seven wickets.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here