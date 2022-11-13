Saurashtra batter Samarth Vyas smashed a magnificent double century against Manipur in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday. The opener top-scored with a 131-ball 200, including 9 sixes and 20 boundaries. His opening partner, wicketkeeper Harvik Desai, blasted a century, scoring 100 runs off 107 balls with the help of 2 maximums and 9 boundaries. Saurashtra set a colossal 398-run target for Manipur, riding on the rollicking knocks from Harvik and Vyas followed by Pujara’s cameo.

Manipur invited Saurashtra to bat first after winning the toss at Jamia Millia Islamia University Ground in Delhi. The Vyas-Desai duo took the opponent bowlers to the cleaners, stitching a mammoth first-wicket partnership of 282 runs. The Saurashtra openers batted till the 37 over before Desai was caught by Ajay Lamabam on a Johnson Singh delivery.

After Desai’s walked off, Vyas continued his scoring spree and forged a 59-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket. His brilliant innings was ended by Bishworjit Konthoujam in the 45th over, getting the Saurashtra opener caught by Rex Singh.

Indian veteran Pujara also showcased his fiery side, smashing a 40-ball 44 to add to Manipur’s woes. He didn’t hit a six but scored 6 boundaries before he lost his wicket to Pheiroijam Singh.

Yashashvi Jaiswal scores a ton

In another game, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a brilliant century against Services in Ranchi. He rescued his team that went off to a troubled start as Prithvi Shaw fell for just 5. Yashasvi smashed 13 boundaries and scored a 122-ball 104.

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane contributed with a 67-ball 43 and forged a valuable 47-run partnership with Shams Mulani as Mumbai posted 264/9 in 50 overs. Mulani scored 48 off 58 deliveries while Tunush Kotian added 26 runs to Mumbai’s total.

