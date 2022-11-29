Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Semi-final, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Streaming: Karnataka defeated Punjab in the quarterfinals to reach this stage of the tournament. Ravikumar Samarth shone with the bat scoring 71 runs from 106 balls. Vidhwath Kaverappa bowled a beautiful spell taking four crucial wickets and helping this Karnataka side restrict Punjab to an achievable total of 235.

Abhishek Sharma scored an amazing century for the team from Punjab but that wasn’t enough for them to prevail on the day. Saurashtra also convincingly defeated Tamil Nadu to secure a place in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Tournament.

Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, and Arpit Vasavada chipped in with crucial half-centuries to help Saurashtra post a competitive total of 293. Post that the bowlers chipped in as Chirag Jani bowled an amazing spell uprooting three wickets.

Parth Bhut and Dharmendrasinh Aniruddsinh Jadeja also contributed by picking up two wickets each in their respective spells. Both teams have some strong hitters in their lineup which makes for an interesting and competitive semi-final.

What date will the semi-final match between Karnataka vs Saurashtra be played?

The semi-final match of the series between Karnataka vs Saurashtra will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the match Karnataka vs Saurashtra be played?

The semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match begin?

The semi-final match between Karnataka and Saurashtra will begin at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

The Karnataka and Saurashtra match will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Karnataka vs Saurashtra match?

The Karnataka vs Saurashtra semi-final match can be viewed live on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Karnataka vs Saurashtra semi-final Possible Starting XI:

Karnataka predicted playing XI: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR (wk), Manoj Bhandage, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik

Saurashtra predicted playing XI: Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Jay Gohil, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya.

