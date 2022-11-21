Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Tamil Nadu Defeat Arunachal Pradesh by 435 Runs to Set World Record

The encounter between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Monday witnessed a plethora of world records getting shattered and history getting rewritten. Batter Narayan Jagadeesan hogged the limelight with a stunning 277 off 141 while his opening partners Sai Sudarshan scored 154 off 102 as Tamil Nadu posted a record 506 for 2 in 50 overs. It’s now the highest team total in men’s List A cricket, bettering the previous best of 498 for four by England against the Netherlands earlier this year.

Also Read: Who is N Jagadeesan: All You Need to Know About Tamil Nadu Batter Whos Scored World Record in List A Cricket

Advertisement

In reply, Arunachal Pradesh were bundled out for 71 in just 28.4 over handing a 435-run win to Tamil Nadu. Manimaran Siddharth returned figures of 5 for 12 in 7.4 overs while Silambarasan (2/7) and Mohammed (2/3) picked up 2 wickets apiece.

This victory of Tamil Nadu is now the biggest in List A cricket. They bettered the 32-year-old record set by Somerset in 1990 when they defeated Devon by 346 runs. Meanwhile, Jagadeesan edged past the record of Alistair Brown’s 268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002. The Indian record for the highest List A score of 264 by Rohit Sharma in an ODI against Sri Lanka was also obliterated in the process.

It rained records as Jagadeesan went on the rampage against the hapless Arunachal bowling attack. His 15 sixes made it the highest by a batter in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy, improving on the 12 by Yashasvi Jaiswal during his knock of 203 in the 2019-20 season. He achieved the double ton in 114 balls, the joint fastest-ever double ton in List A history. Travis Head had taken 114 balls to score his double-century for South Australia against Queensland in Australia’s Marsh Cup last year.

ALSO READ: N Jagadeesan Blasts 277 to Break The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A History

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper also became the sixth batter to hit a double ton in India’s premier one-day competition. His opening wicket partnership of 416 with B Sai Sudharsan, who made 154 (102 balls, 19 fours, 2 six), is also a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List ‘A’ cricket.

The previous highest partnership was 372 between Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for the second wicket for West Indies against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2015. The previous highest partnership in Indian domestic cricket was 338 by Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby for Kerala against Goa in 2019.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here