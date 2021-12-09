Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhijeet Tomar, Shubham Sharma Floor Goa as Rajasthan Make it Two in Two

Rajasthan crushed Goa by 84 runs to secure their second successive win and lead the Group E table in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday. First it was their in-form opener Abhijeet Tomar who set it up, top-scoring for Rajasthan with his 92 to notch up a challenging 257/8 after Goa elected to field.

Then Rajasthan left-arm spinner floored the Goa batters with his 5/12 to bowl them out for 173 in 42.3 overs.

Tomar, who scored an unbeaten 104 in their win over Punjab on Wednesday, carried on from where he left and held on despite wickets falling at the other end.

Tomar hit four sixes and five boundaries and looked set for a second successive century before falling short by eight runs in the 46th over.

Ravi Bishnoi propped up the total at the death with two sixes for his 10-ball 20 not out.

Goa’s chase went terribly wrong as Rajasthan left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma bowled with utmost guile and precision.

Sharma was ably supported by Ravi Bishnoi (2/47), while Aniket Choudhary claimed 3/28.

>Brief Scores

Rajasthan 257/8; 50 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 92, Samarpit Joshi 40; Felix Almeo 2/39, Darshan Misal 2/44, Lakshay Garg 2/51) beat Goa 173; 42.3 overs (Aditya Kaushik 53; Shubham Sharma 5/12, Aniket Choudhary 3/28, Ravi Bishnoi 2/47) by 84 runs.

Railways 250; 48.3 overs (Mohammad Saif 60, Mrunal Devdhar 45; Mayank Markande 4/40, Sanvir Singh 3/32) lost to Punjab 252/7; 49 overs (Gurkeerat Singh Mann 81, Anmolpreet Singh 54, Sanvir Singh 46; Dhrushant Soni 3/58, Amit Mishra 2/34) by three wickets.

Assam 206; 49.5 overs (Riyan Parag 58, Kunal Saikia 40; Varun Choudhary 3/44, Trivendra Kumar 3/58, Diwesh Pathania 2/30, Rahul Singh 2/30) lost to Services 210/6; 45.3 overs (Ravi Chauhan 47; Swarup Purkayastha 2/27) by four wickets.

