Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Wows Fans With Sparkling Century in Summit Clash

Saurashtra stunned the star-studded Maharashtra side in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday. Saurashtra’s win was scripted by their prolific wicketkeeper batter Sheldon Jackson. The 36-year-old played one of his finest knocks of his career as he smashed a brilliant century. Jackson’s 133 off 136 balls guided Saurashtra to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title. Saurashtra’s improbable win and Jackson’s sparkling hundred in the final has created a storm on social media.

Fans have hailed Jackson as the eternal journeyman of Indian cricket. Many cricket fans have expressed their delight over Jackson getting his due.

One person tweeted, “Good things happen to good People always!"

This fan wrote, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Keep him out of higher levels all you want, but he continues to deliver when it matters most for Saurashtra. Played, Sheldon Jackson."

Another cricket fan bemoaned the fact that national selectors had ignored Jackson. “Sheldon Jackson never even getting talked about for an Indian spot is a travesty. Such a consistent first class performer."

Jackson has emerged as a reliable workhorse for Saurashtra. He has consistently performed in first class and List A cricket. However, Jackson has not managed to get into the Indian side despite his run-scoring prowess.

The wicketkeeper batter was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2022 IPL. He was recently released by the two-time champions. After his sensational knock in the final against Maharashtra, quite a few franchises will look to pick him up at the upcoming IPL mini-auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra will be disappointed with their performance in the high-stakes final. They were the favourites to win the final considering their formidable batting line-up. Although Gaikwad notched up his third consecutive hundred, Maharashtra could only put up 248 runs on the board. This proved to be a below-par total as Jackson’s unbeaten century propelled Saurashtra to chase down the target with 21 balls to spare.

