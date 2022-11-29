Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final, Maharashtra vs Assam Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV & Online?

Details of live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam: Maharashtra and Assam will battle to progress to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 30. Maharashtra steamrolled Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-final and will be the favourites to win against Assam. All eyes will be on Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad who played a monumental knock of 220 runs off just 159 balls. Gaikwad scored 43 runs in one over and grabbed the headlines. He is now poised to play for India and will be the key player for Maharashtra.

Assam will surely come up with a specific plan to contain him. If they manage to get him early on, it can be anybody’s game. Assam’s chances will also depend on Rajasthan Royals star Riyan Parag. The big-hitting Parag will have to come up with the goods against Maharashtra’s star-studded line-up.

Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam be played?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be played on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam be played?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam begin?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will begin at 9:00 am IST on November 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam?

The semi-final between Maharashtra and Assam will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MAH vs ASM Probable Playing XI:

Maharashtar: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, SS Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Navale, Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Hangargeka

Assam: Kunal Saikia, Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Saahil Jain, Purkayastha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Avinov Chaudhary

