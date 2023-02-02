VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction And Live Streaming: Check out Fantasy Cricket Tips for Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, ILT20 2023, February 2

Desert Vipers will face the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 2. The Vipers currently top the International League T20 table after winning six and losing two of their eight games so far. They bagged a crucial 22-run victory against the Sharjah warriors in their last outing. Wanindu Hasaranga played a pivotal role in this victory bagging three wickets at the expense of 13 runs.

Contrastingly, the Dubai Capitals are placed second last in the ILT20 table with three victories and four losses from eight games. They recorded a crucial seven-wicket victory in their last outing against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The Dubai-based team would be hoping to build on that momentum when they take on the Vipers.

The last time these teams faced each other, the Desert Vipers got the better of Dubai Capitals on January 28. They won by a margin of 12 runs on that occasion with Colin Munro scoring an important 40-run knock. Adam Zampa was the key man for Dubai Capitals picking up three wickets.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals, here is all you need to know:

When will the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals be played?

The ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will be played on February 2.

Where will the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals be played?

The ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals begin?

The ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals?

The ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals?

The ILT20 match between Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Suggested Playing XI for Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Robin Uthappa

Batters: Alex Hales, Rovman Powell, Colin Munro, Joe Root

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sikandar Raza,

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Hazrat Luqman

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Predicted XIs

Desert Vipers: Dinesh Chandimal, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sheldon Cottrell, Matheesha Pathirana

Dubai Capitals: Robin Uthappa, Niroshan Dickwella, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joe Root, Chirag Suri, Rovman Powell, Ollie White, Sikandar Raza, Isuru Udana, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman

