Watch: Wasim Akram Kicks Sofa in Anger After Karachi Kings Lose a Thriller in PSL 2023

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings in a last-over thriller of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday night. Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings came agonizingly close to Multan Sultans’ target of 197 runs but fell short by just three runs.

Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram, head coach of Karachi Kings, was visibly frustrated in the pavilion after his team lost yet another close encounter in the league. An he vented his anger by kicking a nearby sofa.

A video of a livid Akram in the pavilion has now gone viral on Twitter.

Fans rallied to the comment section of the video to share their reaction to the incident. One fan wrote, “What was Shoaib Malik doing? At one stage they needed 92 off 63 which was easily gettable they had 9 wickets in hand."

Another fan replied, “Mark my word, this man is going to become a heart patient just because of Karachi Kings."

Multan Sultans posted 196 runs on the board, courtesy of a brilliant century by Mohammad Rizwan. Karachi Kings were off to a flier in their chase as James Vince smashed 75 runs off just 34 balls.

In fact, the Kings looked set to cruise to victory when they notched up 100 runs in less than 10 overs. But slow batting in the middle overs by Haider Ali and veteran Shoaib Malik hampered their progress.

Karachi Kings needed 37 off the final 9 balls and looked virtually out of the game before a slew of extras and two consecutive sixes by Imad changed the equation.

Kings needed just 6 runs off the last four deliveries to register an improbable win. But then there was another twist in the tale.

Abbas Afridi bowled a couple of dot balls that included the scalp of Ben Cutting.

Karachi Kings managed just two off the remaining two deliveries to finish with 193/5 in 20 overs.

Karachi Kings have not found their mojo in the tournament so far, having lost four out of the five matches that they have played this year and are in the fourth position on the points table.

