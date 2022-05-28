Viral Video: Young Fan Takes Off His RCB Jersey to Wear RR Shirt Gifted by Trent Boult

Trent Boult ‘made a young fan’s day’ after his team Rajasthan Royals bested Royal Challengers Bangalore to make the IPL 2022 final on Friday evening. RR have qualified for their first summit clash since winning the title in 2008.

Long after the stands began emptying at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 played between RR and RCB, Boult spotted a young fan who presumably wanted the star pacer’s team jersey. Boult obliged and took it off and gifted it to the kid.

However, the kid though he might have to swap his RCB jersey with the RR cricketer but was quickly told by Boult to not do so. However, excited by the gesture, the kid quickly took off the RCB shirt to wear the one gifted by the left-arm pacer.

“How can you not love Trent Boult? Watch him make a young fan’s day after #RRvRCB," wrote RR alongside the video on Twitter.

Boult has been one of the top performers for RR having taken 15 wickets for them in their ongoing campaign. The team finished second to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs but lost to GT in the first qualifier earlier this week.

They have RR in the second qualifier and thanks to a record-equaling fourth ton this season from opener Jos Buttler, they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in what turned out to be a one-sided clash.

Batting first, RCB struggled their way to a below par 157/8 with Rajat Patidar hitting a half-century. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets each for RR.

Buttler then led a sparkling chase, hitting an unbeaten 106 as RR overhauled the target in 18.1 overs for a seven-wicket win.

“…we are used to bouncing back in the tournament. In IPL it’s very normal that you go ups and downs throughout the tournament. We lost a few games, we knew how to come back and we did really well," RR captain Sanju Samson said after the match.

