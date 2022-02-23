Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is quite pleased to see his ‘good friend’ Virat Kohli’s success at the international level and how he has worked on his game, changed his lifestyle to become a modern-day great. Kohli has often been compared with Tendulkar who retired as the most prolific run-getter in Test and ODI history and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters.

“Virat is a good friend. So pleased to see how his career has shaped in the last decade. When I started, I was part of the team at that time and I could see that fire and hunger in him. And from thereon, how he has worked hard on his game and how he has changed his lifestyle to achieve what he has been able to… has been remarkable," Tendulkar told Graham Bensinger on his YouTube channel.

Kohli, who has scored 70 international centuries across formats so far, though underwent a torrid time during England tour of 2014 where he averaged 13.50 across 10 Test innings following which he sought Tendulkar’s advise.

“Virat has been tremendous. He has done tremendously well and there is so much to happen in his career from here on. We all at some stage in our career, need heroes and the players who have that impact on their generation, motivate so many guys," Tendulkar said.

“In 2014, I remember meeting him and we discussed a couple of things where I felt he could get better. I have always believed in helping players and sharing my knowledge, whatever inputs I have… I’ve always been open to that. Virat contacted me and he wanted me to spend some time with him which I did. And like I said, that each generation looks up to their hero. That’s how you set your dreams and set your targets. Then you start chasing them," he added.

