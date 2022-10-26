'Virat is Superior Talent Than Me, Saw an Uncut Diamond': Shastri Elated as 'Kohli Ne Chup Kara Diya Sabko'

Virat Kohli’s innings against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is definitely going to have a special mention in the history of T20 World Cups. The former India captain pulled the team out of a horrendous situation with an unbeaten 82-run knock. His brilliance with the bat and the partnership of 113 runs with Hardik Pandya snatched the game away from the arch-rivals.

Kohli earned unending plaudits for his heroics at the MCG. The Indian fans were elated to see the older version of him – fearless and never willing to give up. But a few months ago, the scenario was completely different. Kohli wasn’t getting runs, having trouble spending more time at the crease and all these led to his spot in the world cup squad being questioned.

But the break he took after the tour of England worked magically. He got a hundred in the Asia Cup, a much-awaited one, and now, with the knock against Pakistan, he certainly made a statement that writing him off is not that easy.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has seen Virat from close quarters, and he too was elated to see the ace batter leading the run chase against Pakistan in style. In a conversation with the Indian Express, Shastri said the 82-run will help Kohli rediscover his confidence and love for the game.

“For him, this knock would have helped in rediscovery: of himself, his love for the game, what he can do, and the road ahead. Clarity would be crystal clear; it’s usually a byproduct of confidence. The rediscovery of things he would have fathomed during the break. For the cricketing world, he was a superstar even before the knock; now let them decide what he is to them. I am not going to put in words for them," Shastri told Indian Express.

“What’s next for Virat Kohli? I have no expectations, just let him enjoy his life. The media and critics have put enough pressure on this uncut diamond, and he showed who he is. Chup kar diya na sabko?! (He has silenced everyone, right?!)," he added.

Shastri, a former Indian all-rounder further said he always found a similarity between him and Kohli which led to the belief that the latter would roar back to form.

“I saw something similar to myself in Virat. To start from No. 10 and to open and do what I did, I am proud of it. You need balls. Virat is a superior talent than me of course, but I sensed a similarity of character. That drive. That steel. I saw an uncut diamond. When I saw him going through stuff in the last year or so, deep inside I wasn’t bothered as I knew he is too tough a character. I knew he would bounce back; the only thing was he needed to be in that space to self-reflect. Here is where that break helped. He is a wiser man now," Shastri said.

