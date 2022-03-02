Virat Kohli 100 Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 'Particular Evening' Which Gave Birth to New Kohli

Virat Kohli, who will be playing his hundredth Test match in Mohali against Sri Lanka, is often compared to Sachin Tendulkar. But one may ask what does the ‘god’ of Indian cricket really think about Virat Kohli—the modern-day legend. Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and by the time he was one year old in international cricket, Tendulkar had retired. Not much cricket was played between the two.

“I remember the first time I heard about you was when we were in Australia in 2007 (2008)," said Tendulkar in a video posted on the website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“You guys were playing the U19 World Cup in Malaysia. That is when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you. ‘This is one player to watch out for. Achhi batting kar raha hai (He is batting well)’.

“After that, we played cricket together for India. Not for long, but whatever time we spent together, it was evident that you were good at learning things. You wanted to keep working on your game and continue getting better. You have been a terrific role model as far as fitness is concerned obviously. "

Tendulkar also remembered the time when a fed up Kohli came up to him and said that he wants to get rid of bad eating habits. He was serious about his fitness.

“We were in Australia in 2011, and I precisely remember we were in Canberra. There was a Thai restaurant. We used to go there and have a sumptuous meal. And one evening after having heavy meal, I remember you coming to me and saying: ‘paji bahut ho gaya…fitness pe dhyan dena hai.’ And I must say you have left no stone unturned."

“That one particular evening you said that and you achieved your goal."

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become one of the finest Test captains of India. He helped India win the series in Australia and came really close in winning in England where they are still leading 2-1.

