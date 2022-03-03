Virat Kohli 100th Test: A Well-Deserved Century for the Terrific Batter, Competitor and Entertainer

After taking his 100th catch in his 99th Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, Virat Kohli is all set to be alongside a celebrated group of Indian cricketers who have been capped a hundred times and more in the traditional multi-day Test match cricket. Hitherto this much-acclaimed 100-Test club pile founded by the legendary batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar (127 Tests) while playing against Pakistan at Lahore some 38 years ago, has six more specialist and champion batters by their own right in Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid 163), Sourav Ganguly (113) and VVS Laxman (134), a brilliant and great all-rounder in Kapil Dev (131), a fast bowler in Ishant Sharma (105), leg spinner in Anil Kumble (132) and off-spinner in Harbhajan Singh (103). From among this impressive list, Tendulkar went on to exactly double the score to a behemoth-like tally and Ganguly being the odd man as a lefty.

As of now and before the first ball is sent down in the first Test against Sri Lanka to start in the Punjab plains on Friday (March 4), the unique and shining group has eleven members, which could have been much more had Gundappa Viswanath (91 Tests), Mohammad Azharuddin (99), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (90), Zaheer Khan (92) been lucky to reach the magical number. Cheteshwar Pujara is five Tests shy of the much-coveted number in the long form of the game played over 30 hours and five days.

Virat Kohli 100th Test: ‘He Still Got Time Left to Achieve Greater Milestones’-Sourav Ganguly

Clearly Kohli is one of the most deserving of modern cricketing times, wherein the oldest format has survived the intimidation from contests shortened to 60 overs a side initially and thereafter to 50 overs and the establishment of the World Cups and continental championships and the menace of T20 in the last 15 years.

Especially so with the vibrant Indian cricketer being in the vanguard of striving to put Test match cricket on a pedestal. His single-minded undertaking to rally his forces and compete hard in Australia, England and other overseas territories in addition to sustaining as a dominant force at home has earned him plaudits from cricketers who displayed their art to make the turnstiles busy over five days. He took over the mantle of captaincy from Dhoni and led the team in his distinctive no quarter asked or given style, a facet of his personality that was looked upon with awe and admiration by many and also frowned upon by a minuscule.

Virat Kohli at the Peak of His Powers

The No. 2 highest run-getter (7962 runs with 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries) since the time he made his debut against the West Indies at Kingston, Jamaica in June 2011 (the No. 1 is England’s Joe Root who has been prolific with 9600 runs in 114 Tests with 23 centuries and 53 half-centuries), Kohli’s consistency index in the 35 Test series he has played so far in near about 11 years is mirrored in his overall average of 50.39 with noticeable dips in the peak pandemic times. After a none too impressive start in 2011, when he scored 202 runs in nine innings, Kohli adjusted himself quickly to the exacting demands and contributed a high percentage to the Indian team’s totals and thereby demonstrated his efficacy against the international side’s fast bowlers and their ilk.

Virat Kohli 100 Tests: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Particular Evening’ Which Gave Birth to New Kohli

Kohli showed a strong appetite for runs from the second year (in 2012) when he collected 689 runs from 16 Test innings with three centuries and as many half. He reached his peak in three consecutive years aggregating 1215 runs from 18 innings in 2016, 1059 runs from 167 innings in 2017 and 1322 runs from 24 innings in 2018, averaging 75.94, 75.54 and 55.08 in these three years. He was in good form in 2019, scoring 612 from 11 innings for an average of 68.00.

Virat Kohli’s slight dip in form

Unfortunately, his unyielding, nay ruthless display with the bat came to a grinding halt in 2020 from when the majority of the series were played in a bio-secure environment. After a sub-25 average in 2011, Kohli did not drop below 42.67 (640 runs from 15 innings in 2015) and one can to an extent attribute his average of 19.33 in 2020 (three Tests, six innings) and 28.21 (11 Tests, 19 innings in 2021) to the pandemic related circumstances.

Kohli’s consistency index overseas (4196 runs from 55 Tests and 100 innings) too is impressive after a 12.43 in 2011. It is been between 44.58 in 2014 to a high of 68.00 in 2013, taking into his performance from the calendar years 2012 to 2017. After 19.33 and 29.82 in 2020 and 2021, he showed some form with the bat in the two Tests he played in South Africa; he touched an average of 54.00.

While the numbers have fallen a bit in the last two years; he has not scored a century in the last 27 innings he has got to bat, after his 136 against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November 2019. He has been dismissed 19 times by seamers since his previous three-figure score and much of it while trying to execute his favourite offside drive. He has been bowled four times, nicked to the wicker keeper nine times and trapped leg before five times in 27 innings after he took toll of the Bangladesh bowlers at the Eden Gardens. All these sort of dismissals may point to his powers of concentration weakening, but having given up captaincy that he held for around seven years, one can expect him to train hard as he does, and return to his old ways of forceful batting. The present captain Rohit Sharma is least worried about Kohli’s lack of form in recent times. “Does Virat Kohli need more confidence? (laughs). if Kohli is in need of confidence, then who in the team is confident? I know he has not scored a hundred for long, but he is getting fifties. Even in South Africa, he hit two fifties in two matches. He doesn’t need any extra confidence. He is absolutely fine. The team management is not at all worried about his form,’’ Sharma said recently.

Kohli’s batting and captaincy records speak for themselves; his batting consistency index is second best to Root and as captain (68 Tests) he was won 40 matches, a record that could be difficult to be surpassed in the immediate future. He returns to Mohali after five years and three months. He averages a fraction under 50 at this venue. It has taken four months short of 11 years for Kohli to reach the memorable milestone of 100 Tests that only four other cricketers — England’s Root, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Australia’s Nathan Lyon — have achieved in the time Kohli has played in whites for his country. A terrific batter, competitor and entertainer who thrived on Test cricket’s pulls and pressures, Kohli is on the verge of achieving a feat only 70 Test cricketers have done so far in 2451 Tests. India’s cricket fans would like to see him score the 71st international century that has eluded him for more than two years!

