Virat Kohli 100th Test: I Won’t be Surprised if He Goes to 200 - Anshuman Gaekwad

Former India opening batter and coach Anshuman Gaekwad claims that looking at Virat Kohli’s fitness he won’t be surprised if the batting maestro went on to play 200 Test matches. Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test match on Friday against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The 33-year-old will join the elite list of players to breach the three-digit mark in donning the whites for India. While Sachin Tendulkar is the only player in international cricket to play 200 Tests and Gaekwad feels the frequency at which India play matches, Kohli has a chance to emulate Master Blaster’s tally.

Gaekwad heaped huge praise on Kohli’s fitness and said if he managed to remain the same then nobody can touch him.

“It is a great achievement to play 100 Test matches and still keep going the way he has. The big difference is the experience he has gained by playing in 100 Test matches. As long as he is fit, there is no question anybody can touch him. He is so conscious of his fitness that I won’t be surprised if he goes to 200 because of the kind of series of matches they are playing, the frequency is so high that it is a question of another seven or eight years, and he will land up close to 200. Am sure he will be fit for the next 10 years, the way he is going," Gaekwad said while speaking to News18 Cricketnext.

Earlier, this year Kohli stepped down as India Test captain and he finished his tenure on a high as the country’s most successful Test skipper. Under his leadership, India won 40 out of 68 Tests as he instilled a belief in the team that India can beat anyone in all conditions be it home or overseas.

Gaekwad talked about Kohli’s positive thought process and his never give up attitude which has helped India in becoming a better side.

“It is going to be a big advantage for Indian cricket. Kohli is not only performing and leading from the front but also the amount of experience he has gained as a player, as a captain, is a big thing. He has shown the world that there is no going back. He doesn’t want to accept defeat. His thoughts have been very positive, he never gives up until the end. His attitude, his personality, his actions on the field show that he is not a guy who is going to give up, and he is one to fight it out till the end. That is what he has shown the world. " he added.

“The boys have been in and out, new boys have come in, and he has performed and has shown the world that everything is possible, not only in India but also outside."

Gaekwad, who played along with two legendary batters Sunil Gavaskar and Gundappa Viswanath, said he always thought the duo should continue on and on and now he has the same feeling for Kohli.

“When Sunil, Vishy and I were together, I always thought both of them continued on and on and on. I loved to watch them. It’s the same thing with Virat," he added.

The 33-year-old is going through an unusual patch where he is failing to convert his half-centuries into a three-digit score. Gaekwad talked about Kohli’s lean patch and said that the former India skipper is experienced enough to overcome it and bounce back.

“Everybody has got lean patches in between. That does not mean the end of the world. For somebody who has class, everything comes back quickly. Form changes but class does not change. I would love to watch him in the years to come because I believe in one thing – as you get older, your reflexes go down, your movements are late and slower. All these are compensated by experience. Experience takes over and does not let your performance behind. That is why I believe he will go on and on," he concluded.

