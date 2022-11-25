Virat Kohli Alerts Puma After His Lookalike Spotted Selling Products In Mumbai

Virat Kohli is arguably the most marketable celebrity in India. The star batter has an impressive presence on social media and is among the top 20 most-followed people on Instagram. Kohli endorses a host of brands including Puma, Audi, Hero MotoCorp, Tissot, MRF, Vivo, Blue Star, and Myntra. In fact, he is the most prominent brand ambassador of Puma in India.

Kohli, on Friday, shared an Instagram Story, where he alerted Puma about his lookalike who has been impersonating him and selling the brand products in Mumbai. He shared a video of the fraudster and wrote,

“Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling PUMA products at Linking Road, Mumbai! Can you please look into it?"

(Watch the video here)

Virat Kohli’s Instagram Story features a lookalike of the former India captain in front of a Puma outlet. A man is seen approaching the lookalike and asking for a selfie.

Earlier this year, Puma launched its mobile shopping app in India by releasing a short digital film starring Virat Kohli.

According to reports, Virat Kohli’s brand valuation has decreased following the loss of captaincy in all three formats of the game. But Kohli’s brand is still very formidable due to his batting exploits and never-say-never attitude on the field.

Kohli’s appeal transcends cricket and has ensured his success as a businessman. The talismanic batter is the owner of One 8 Commune and opened the Mumbai branch of his restro-bar chain in October. Kohli has converted the Juhu bungalow of legendary singer Kishore Kumar into his new restaurant and leased out the property for five years.

Kohli was going through a rough patch for the last few years. But he roared back to form in the Asia Cup and notched up his 71st International century in the tournament. Moreover, Kohli carried forward his superlative form in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and smashed 296 runs in the whole tournament. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the World Cup and silenced his critics with his run-scoring prowess. Kohli will now be seen on the cricket field when India takes on Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series and two Test matches in December.

