Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Organise 'Bhandara' For Saints In Rishikesh, Watch Here

Star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, recently embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. In fact, several pictures have gone viral on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen paying their obeisance at the temple. As per a now-viral photo, Virat and Anushka even organised a bhandara (religious feast) for the saints at the ashram. A heartwarming picture of the couple from the bhandara is going viral on Twitter. In the picture, Virat and Anushka can be seen bowing in respect in front of the saints.

See the photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma here:

This tweet has gone viral on the Internet with close to six lakh views. Many fans have reacted tot he tweet and praised Virat Kohli for his thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, “He saw the glimpse of the power of Sanatan Dharma and now he looks like all ready to go back and embrace his culture."

Another fan tweeted, “This is why Kohli is the greatest of all time."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visit to Rishikesh comes days after the couple, along with their daughter Vamika, sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram profile, even shared some beautiful photos of herself and Virat Kohli making memories with Vamika in the mountains.

This is an important year for Virat Kohli as Team India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as compete in the ICC ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli was going through a rough patch in his career for the last few years. But he roared back to form at the Asia Cup in September last year. The prolific batter also had a great performance at T20 World Cup and finished as the highest run-scorer of the showpiece event. The Delhi-born batter recently notched up his 74th century in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

However, Virat is yet to bounce back to his form in Test cricket. He has now gone 20 Tests without scoring a hundred, a run that accounts for nearly 20 per cent of his entire career.

