Home » Cricket Home » News » Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Organise 'Bhandara' For Saints In Rishikesh, Watch Here

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Organise 'Bhandara' For Saints In Rishikesh, Watch Here

As per a now-viral photo, Virat and Anushka even organised a bhandara (religious feast) for the saints at the ashram. A heartwarming picture of the couple from the bhandara is going viral on Twitter.

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:41 IST

Rishikesh, India

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Rishikesh ashram.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Rishikesh ashram.

Star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, recently embarked on a spiritual trip to Rishikesh. The couple paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. In fact, several pictures have gone viral on social media in which Virat and Anushka can be seen paying their obeisance at the temple. As per a now-viral photo, Virat and Anushka even organised a bhandara (religious feast) for the saints at the ashram. A heartwarming picture of the couple from the bhandara is going viral on Twitter. In the picture, Virat and Anushka can be seen bowing in respect in front of the saints.

See the photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma here:

Advertisement

This tweet has gone viral on the Internet with close to six lakh views. Many fans have reacted tot he tweet and praised Virat Kohli for his thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, “He saw the glimpse of the power of Sanatan Dharma and now he looks like all ready to go back and embrace his culture."

RELATED NEWS

Another fan tweeted, “This is why Kohli is the greatest of all time."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visit to Rishikesh comes days after the couple, along with their daughter Vamika, sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, on her Instagram profile, even shared some beautiful photos of herself and Virat Kohli making memories with Vamika in the mountains.

Advertisement

This is an important year for Virat Kohli as Team India will take on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well as compete in the ICC ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli was going through a rough patch in his career for the last few years. But he roared back to form at the Asia Cup in September last year. The prolific batter also had a great performance at T20 World Cup and finished as the highest run-scorer of the showpiece event. The Delhi-born batter recently notched up his 74th century in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

However, Virat is yet to bounce back to his form in Test cricket. He has now gone 20 Tests without scoring a hundred, a run that accounts for nearly 20 per cent of his entire career.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

first published: February 01, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 12:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Photo In Racy Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Bikinis

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty's Bridal Lookbook Decoded: The Celebrity Bride's Wedding Looks Included Lehengas, Sarees And Pantsuits