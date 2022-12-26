Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Different Breed of Cricketers, Lucky to Share Dressing Room With Them: Suryakumar Yadav

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on his camaraderie with senior stars in the squad - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar has been one of the positives for India this year as the 32-year-old produced some phenomenal innings in white-ball cricket. He scored a couple of T20I centuries this year and ended up scoring the most runs in the shortest format in 2022.

The 32-year-old also played a key role alongside Virat Kohli in India’s journey to the semifinals in the T20 World Cup. He made his international debut last year but in a very short time, he has become an integral part of India’s white-ball set-up.

The talented batter talked about sharing a dressing room with batting maestros Kohli and Rohit and called them a different breed of cricketers.

“I am actually very lucky that I share dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are a different breed of international cricketers. Things they have achieved, I don’t know I will be ever able to achieve that," Suryakumar told PTI.

The 32-year-old asserted that he enjoys batting with Kohli while he refers Rohit as his older brother who has been a guiding forcer for him.

“Recently, I have had some good partnerships with Virat bhai and I have enjoyed batting with him. Rohit is like an elder brother and my sounding board. When I am in doubt, I ask him direct questions about my game. He has been a good guiding force since I joined MI in 2018," he added.

SKY scored 1164 runs in 31 T20Is this year at a sublime average of 46.56.

The flamboyant batter termed Mumbai Indians and his wife as the pillars of his life and cricketing journey.

Talking about his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, SKY said that the team management put faith in him when he joined the franchise in 2018 from KKR and allowed him to bat up in the order which helped him in his career.

“In my life and in this cricketing journey, there are two pillars – Mumbai Indians and my wife Devisha. Let me elaborate about MI’s contribution first. When I came back here from KKR in 2018, I was looking for an opportunity to bat higher up the order and even without me asking, the management entrusted me with that responsibility. I grabbed that opportunity, kept performing and never looked back. MI provided me with all the facilities I required to move up the ladder," he added.

He further talked about the role of his wife in his career and how she brings balance to his life.

“In 2016, I got married to Devisha and when I joined MI in 2018, we (me and Devisha) as a unit started thinking, what do we need to do to make the next grade. It was a dream we both nurtured together and she is always been around when I needed her. Even if she doesn’t want to travel, I drag her around. She brings in the balance that I need as a sportsman. She doesn’t let me get complacent after a good day in office and at the same time, doesn’t allow my shoulders to drop after a poor day," he added.

