Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Distribute Blankets in Vrindavan Ashram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reportedly visited Vrindavan in Mathura recently. The power couple visited the Baba Neem Karoli ashram to seek blessings. It is understood that Virat and Anushka distributed blankets and meditated at the ashram.

In one of the photos of their visit that has now found its way on social media, the couple can be seen with folded hands. Virat was seen in an Olive Green jacket and a black shirt whereas Anushka was pictured in a white cap along with a black jacket.

The couple spent some quality time together as Kohli’s not featuring in the current T20I series against Sri Lanka and Anushka Sharma recently wrapped up her shoot of Chakda Express, a film based on the life of Indian cricketing star Jhulan Goswami.

Kohli, along with senior players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were rested for the Sri Lanka series.

Meanwhile, India registered a narrow victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series between both nations. Hardik Pandya captained the side to a clinical two-run victory with the match’s last ball.

In the absence of Kohli and Rohit, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel stepped up to the plate, helping India post a competitive total of 162. India suffered early jolts and was limited to 94/5 in 15 hours. The dup of Patel and Hooda stitched an unbeaten partnership to steer their side to a competitive total.

Shivam Mavi had a scintillating T20I debut picking up four wickets, with Umran Malik and Harshal Patel picking up two wickets each. India will take on Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight, January 5 for the second T20I. The third and final one taking place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on January 7.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the squad for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka that will commence on January 10. This series will be very important for India to build some momentum in the 50-over format keeping in mind the ICC ODI World Cup takes place in India in the latter half of 2023.

