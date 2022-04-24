Virat Kohli Beats Faf du Plessis in RCB's Unique Speed Test Inspired by Viral Trend

Taking a break from a usually intense practice session, Royal Challengers Bangalore players spent time performing team bonding exercises ahead of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a video shared by the team’s official kit sponsor Puma on Twitter, several RCB players, including skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel can be seen taking up a special speed test inspired by a viral social media trend.

The video shows the Royal Challengers Bangalore players taking the unique speed test in batches of three or four. Virat Kohli, who first takes the test with Siraj and Du Plessis, displays impeccable agility and picks up the shoe from the ground before the other two could even make a turn.

Bangalore has had an impressive run in the first half of the IPL 2022. With 10 points from seven games, the team is currently placed at number three on the tournament’s point table.

Dinesh Karthik’s role as a finisher has played a pivotal role in closely contested matches. Karthik has scored 210 runs in his seven innings at an impeccable strike rate of 205. Skipper Faf du Plessis’ return to runs with a 96 against the Lucknow Super Giants in the last match will also boost the team’s morale as the tournament enters its second phase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now be hoping to see Virat Kohli amidst runs. While Virat has had good starts, he has struggled to convert them in long innings.

The team faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday for the first time in this season. In head-to-head contests between the teams, the balance seems to be tiled in favour of Hyderabad. Hyderabad has won 11 of the 20 matches played against RCB while 1 match did not have results.

