Virat Kohli Becomes 12th Player, Rushes In With Drinks in Hand Before Having a Laugh | WATCH

Team India geared up for the All-important T20 World Cup 2022 with a win over Western Australia on the fast pitch of WACA, Perth. They are scheduled to play two warm up games and Rohit Sharma and his men managed to pull off their first match on Australian soil, staving off some late resistance from Sam Fanning.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday. Meanwhile, the BCCI has posted the full highlights of the match where Virat Kohli can be seen heading into the drinks break and having a laugh with his teammates.

Here, it must be mentioned that he didn’t take part in the match with the likes of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin and himself being given rest.

The Indian team, which has been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

Instead of skipper Rohit Sharma’s regular opening partner KL Rahul, it was Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings for the visitors.

But it was Suryakumar, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing strokeplay.

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter.

The other man, who made a significant contribution, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39 for two in the Powerplay.

Coming back to the video, the fans were seen screaming the names of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik who both obliged the fans by taking selfies with them. Opener KL Rahul was also seen taking selfies.

Moreover, Indian bowlers also did the job with both the strike pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both among the wickets. Arshdeep was the best Indian bowler on view with impressive figures of 3/6 from three overs, while Bhuvneshwar (2/26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) also chipped in with couple of wickets.

India’s next practice game against the same opposition is on October 13 before the team travels to Brisbane for the two official warm-up games against England and New Zealand.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here