Virat Kohli Birthday: Revisiting Batting Legend's 10 Memorable Innings

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIRAT KOHLI: If flamboyance had a definition then Virat Kohli would have been a perfect example. Kohli not only changed the idea of batting but also introduced a new aggressive style of cricket during his glorious stint as Indian cricket team.

In his eventful 14-year-long career, Kohli pulled off many scintillating knocks to guide Team India to incredible victories.

As King Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday, it is time to take a look at his top-10 innings.

133 not out vs Sri Lanka, 2012

Kohli pulled off an unbeaten 133 while chasing a mammoth total of 321 against Sri Lanka in 2012. He slammed 16 boundaries and two sixes during his blistering knock as India reached the target comfortably with 80 balls to spare.

169 vs Australia, 2014

Kohli produced one of his finest knocks during the Melbourne Test against Australia in 2014. India’s star batter successfully dealt with the lethal Australia pace attack and scored 169 runs in the first innings. The match eventually resulted in a draw.

82 not vs Pakistan, 2022

The India-Pakistan match at the 2022 T20 World Cup saw probably one of the greatest knocks ever played in this format. And Kohli once again found himself in the limelight after displaying sensational batting in the game. Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to guide India to a remarkable four-wicket victory.

82 not out vs Australia, 2016

Kohli had played another epic knock at the T20 World Cup back in 2016. Kohli exhibited his supreme batting skills during the run chase and scored 82 runs off just 51 balls against Australia in Mohali. India won the match by four wickets.

183 vs Pakistan, 2012

The batter registered his highest ODI score against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cup. Kohli hit 22 boundaries and one six to score 183 runs in 148 deliveries. India eventually won the match by six wickets.

254 not out vs South Africa, 2019

In Tests, Kohli scripted his highest Test score against South Africa back in 2019. Kohli exhibited a sublime show and scored 254 runs (not out) in the first innings. The then India skipper’s prolific show helped his side in clinching a comfortable victory by an innings and 137 runs.

122 not out vs Afghanistan, 2022

Kohli claimed his solitary T20I century against Afghanistan during the 2022 Asia Cup. He played a stunning knock of 122 off 61 deliveries as India posted a mammoth total of 212. The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the game by 101 runs.

113 vs Kings XI Punjab, 2016

Kohli had scripted his highest IPL score during a match against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016. The then Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper played a blistering knock of 113 off just 50 balls in the game. Bangalore had won the match by 82 runs.

115 vs Australia, 2014

Virat Kohli loves to play in Australia and has picked Adelaide Oval as his favourite venue. It is here that he played a strokeful innings of 115 in first innings to guide India to a formidable total of 444. However, Kohli’s sublime knock eventually went in vain as India could not avoid a defeat in the Test.

149 vs England, 2018

Kohli successfully tackled the English pace attack and recorded 149 in Birmingham in 2019. India, however, had to suffer a defeat in the first Test.

