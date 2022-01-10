Virat Kohli Bit Low on Confidence: Sanjay Manjrekar on India Test Captain's Lean Patch

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch with the bat as he has failed to reach the three-digit mark in the last 23 Test innings. Kohli has been under a lot of scanner for his poor conversion rate in the past few months. The Indian skipper missed the second Test match against South Africa due to an upper back spasm, however, he has confirmed his availability for the series-decider which will start from January 11.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made a bold claim that Kohli is a bit low on confidence which he thought would never happen.

Advertisement

“Virat Kohli is a great batter. He’s certainly out of form. It’s the first time I have seen - I saw this in the IPL as well - that he’s a bit low on confidence which I thought would never happen. That’s why they say ‘never say never’. We have seen that because he hasn’t scored runs, his self-confidence has dipped a bit," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

In first Test match, Kohli was dismissed by debutant Marco Jansen on the first ball after the lunch break on Day 4. Kohli once again tried to play the cover the drive on the ball outside off-stump and got an edge to it as Quinton de Kock took the comfortable catch. He scored just 18 runs to end the second consecutive year without an international century.

Kohli was dismissed in a similar style in the first innings also when he was looking well set and suddenly a lapse of concentration forced him to play a ball which was wide outside off-stump and he edged that to the slip. After the dismissal, Kohli faced a lot of scrutiny for his shot-selection as he has been set up by several bowlers outside off-stump.

Advertisement

>Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Back to Where it All Began

However, Manjrekar feels Kohli will return to his best and will start scoring consistently,

Advertisement

“But he’s a great batter and when he’ll score runs, he’ll be back in form because he’ll keep scoring consistently. It’s completely possible that he’ll be back in form in this Test," the former India player added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here