Virat Kohli Calm at the Crease, Bowlers Lose Peace of Mind

Virat Kohli seems at peace with the world around him, on a return to competitive cricket after a break. Bowlers and rival captains stand to lose their peace of mind, in their attempts to curb a free-scoring stroke maker hungrier than before to play a dominant role at the crease. Batting is picking up steam as witnessed during the Asia Cup 2022, not long before he raises a storm.

Stepping back from captaincy a while ago, to work on his batting looked like a risky move in a T20 World Cup year. The intensity of competitions in the build-up towards the World Cup 2022 ruled out the time for any advance intimation about what Kohli to expect after a break… renewed intensity at the crease and the snarl? Thankfully, introspection alone worked in a positive way.

The aggression is visible in Kohli’s body language with bat in hand, his intent to dominate the opposition is clearly seen beneath the helmet, as the bowler runs in. The change happened within. The bat did all the talking in needle-edge ties against Pakistan. Kohli held the batting together like glue, flashier stroke-players gained confidence in his presence at the other end.

Runs flowed off his bat in four out of five appearances, 276 runs sticking to his normal patient game and without working up a sweat. Composed and balanced at the crease, the vastly experienced batter delivered whatever was expected from him in crunch games against Pakistan, a century against Afghanistan in a Super 4 tie (122 off 61 balls). Kohli emerged India’s highest run-getter here.

Indian cricket had moved on from Kohli the captain, the team’s focus shifted under coach Rahul Dravid from a snarling skipper to a composed Rohit Sharma leading the way. The Asia Cup 2022 saw cricket’s most famous face back in the business of run-making. Temperament is a quality he wears like a badge, dealing with everything the Pakistan bowlers hurled at him.

Kohli’s fan following has grown as a result, after the show of character in finding solutions to loss of form. Pakistan’s specialist T20 bowler Haris Rauf, after trying to derail India’s chase in the Asia Cup opener, was delighted when the famous Indian kept his word to autograph a jersey. This act goes beyond India v Pakistan rivalry witnessed by flag-weaving cricket fans in the stands.

From an adoring Rauf to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s coming out in open support earlier of Kohli trying to regain form, the Indian’s passion for Test cricket found an admirer in late Shane Warne. The legendary Sir Vivian Richards Is on record in 2017 about seeing a bit of himself in Kohli the batter. This happened after India toured Australia, successful in getting under the skin of rivals.

Sir Richards liked Kohli’s aggressive approach to batting in big-match situations, specifically against a cricketing superpower who consider themselves to be expert in targeting best players in the opposition dressing room. Warne had expressed appreciation of the energy the Indian devoted to making Test cricket a spectacle, at a time when the young generation was bedazzled by the T20 version.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an inspiration for many cricketers across generations, for leadership and player-handling. Kohli grew up in cricket under MSD, was his vice-captain and sounding board in one phase before accepting captaincy responsibility for the first time in 2013. By the time deputy Rohit Sharma was identified for leadership by the selectors, Kohli changed India’s profile on overseas tours, backed by coach Ravi Shastri.

Richards’ body language was so formidable that sledging did not cross his mind when the bat was in his hand, wielded like a sabre or sword. Pride in performance shone through, as seen in Kohli right through an outstanding career. The Asia Cup 2022 was the latest pit stop heading to the T20 World Cup later. A final berth in the Asia Cup is out of range for India, nothing is beyond reach for the batter now.

Dhoni has never crossed the disciplinary line to assert his drive to win, as finisher and as leader of Team India. Hungry as Kohli is to win series overseas and expert in getting the best out of players, the anxiety in tense matches did not reflect on MSD’s face. Dhoni’s calmness is a quality Kohli is trying to bring into his batting approach, as seen in the UAE, performing despite the weight of expectations.

India’s number three batter is trying to set an example to lesser experienced teammates at the crease, adapting to the wicket, adjusting shot selection according to Team India needs. Kohli’s focus on the task at hand is like before, the frenzy to get on top every moment is replaced by a calmness. Defending or chasing, he has travelled that road before and is aware about executing plans with a cool head.

Kohli’s mature head at the crease is benefitting potential match-winners in the batting line-up…. Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, K L Rahul for example, to seek advice from him before settling down to do the task assigned by the team management.

The running between wickets at the Asia Cup proves the 33-year-old’s state of health, coming close to a certain Dhoni in match fitness as the years roll by.

Within a short time on return after a break, a rejuvenated Kohli is leading the way as batter. The team management have been able to remove any sign of insecurity in his thoughts about place in the squad and specifically role in the batting line-up. Winning is a mission for him now, instead of the obsession before to win at all costs, playing his part on the cricket stage.

Bowlers of the world beware, the master is back at work, armed with a smile on his face and resolve to wipe the smiles off opponents’ faces. Sri Lankan bowlers were able to dismiss him on zero, learning from failure is part of the fun in T20 format. Team India’s batting and bowling units have serious lessons to learn, like Kohli faced in the recent past before coming back stronger.

