Virat Kohli Childhood Coach Says 'Do Not Support the Statements Made by Kapil Dev'

India beat England by 49 runs to take 2-0 lead which meant they sealed the three-match series 2-0. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued to struggle as he managed to add just a single to his account before he was out to an outstanding catch by Dawid Malan who had to dive towards his right to pouch the ball. India did win the series and created a record under Rohit Sharma to win 19 consecutive T20 games, but the fact that Kohli wasn’t scoring runs didn’t get lost on many of his fans. Meanwhile, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma came out in his defense especially after Kapil Dev had asked the team management to drop the ex-skipper.

“I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench," Rajkumar said to ANI.

Former India captain Kapil Dev felt if a bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin’s calibre with nearly 450 Test wickets can be dropped from the Test team’s playing eleven then Virat Kohli too is no longer indispensable in T20Is after his prolonged bad patch. Kohli hasn’t been among big runs for nearly three years now and the World Cup winning all-rounder feels that Indian team management will be doing disservice if in-form players aren’t given enough opportunities to showcase their skills.

“Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil told ABP News.

“Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn’t performing, then you can’t keep the performing youngsters out of the team.

“I want competition for places in the team in a positive sense that these youngsters should try and outperform Virat," said the legendary cricketer.

