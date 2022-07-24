Virat Kohli Congratulates Neeraj Chopra for Historic Silver: 'We Are Proud of You'

Former India captain Virat Kohli has congratulated India’s Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for winning a historic Silver medal at the World Athletic Championships in Oregon, United States.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final held in the United States.

“Congratulations

@Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver at the World Athletics Championships. We are proud of you," tweeted Kohli.

Advertisement

Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13 metres to finish second.

Anju Bobby George, a renowned long jumper, was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final in Eugene, US.

Chopra (24), who had gone into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13metre to finish second.

Meanwhile, Kohli had missed out on Windies series after he asked for some rest. This meant that he will next play for India not before August.

The former Indian captain said he’s ready to do anything to help India win the Asia Cup and the much-anticipated T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia later this year.

Advertisement

“My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that, I am ready to do anything for the team," Kohli said in a statement released by Star Sports.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here