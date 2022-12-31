Virat Kohli Enjoys Last Sunrise of 2022 With Wife and Daughter

Virat Kohli shared a scenic picture on his Instagram account today (December 31st) wherein the whole family can be seen adoring the sunrise. Kohli captioned the picture as “To the last sunrise of 2022."

Reportedly, the couple and their little daughter Vamika are currently holidaying in Dubai. Earlier Anushka had shared a stunning picture of herself with Virat Kohli from Dubai and she wrote: “This city, us, last night." On her Instagram stories as well, she posted some pictures of the view from her holiday.

Also Read: ODI Team of the Year 2022: Young Indian Stars Dominate Playing Eleven, Babar Azam To Lead Squad With Effective Pace Attack

Advertisement

As the year 2022 is coming to an end, Virat and Anushka made sure to celebrate it in the most warm and scenic way.

Kohli was last seen in the Test series against Bangladesh which team India won by 2-0. Though, India emerged victorious but it wasn’t great for Kohli as he could not contribute much with his bat.

It is also to be noted that he hasn’t been added to the T20I team for the Sri Lanka series. Apparently, Kohli himself asked for a break and that’s why he is not in the T20I team but in the ODIs. However, many former cricketers are of the belief that since 2023 is the ODI World Cup year, therefore the selectors would want him to focus more on the 50-over format.

Advertisement

After team selection for the Sri Lanka series, Sanjay Manjrekar spoke to ESPN Cricinfo and said, “… Since this is 2023, the World Cup year, I guess India are looking to give him more one-day time and one-day cricket is a great format to get back into form. That is where Virat Kohli has shown he is an all-time great in the way he has played over the years, the consistency, and the match-winning ability.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates

Test and one-day cricket has been his two greatest formats. So, somewhere, the selectors are looking at Kohli and saying, ‘Let’s get you to play more of 50-overs cricket."

The year 2023 is the road to ODI World Cup and perhaps all the experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will be seen playing more 50-over format cricket. It will be exciting to see how Kohli shapes himself for the ultimate event slated to be placed later this year.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here