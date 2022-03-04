Home » Cricket Home » News » Virat Kohli Felicitated For Becoming 12th Indian to Play in 100 Tests

Virat Kohli Felicitated For Becoming 12th Indian to Play in 100 Tests

Rahul Dravid felicitating Virat Kohli. (BCCI Photo)
Virat Kohli termed it was a special moment thanking his teammates and BCCI for being part of his journey.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 04, 2022, 10:37 IST

Modern-day great Virat Kohli on Friday morning received a commemorative baggy blue cap to mark a momentous occasion of his international career. Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batter of modern era, has become the 12th Indian cricketer to play in 100 Tests.

Dravid presented the special cap to Kohli in the presence of his India teammates, wife Anushka Sharma and BCCI officials.

Kohli, 33, called it a ‘special moment’ for him while thanking his teammates and the BCCI for being part of the journey.

“It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn’t have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well," Kohli said.

S. noNameYears ActiveTests
1Sachin Tendulkar1989-2013200
2Rahul Dravid1996-2012163
3VVS Laxman1996-2012134
4Anil Kumble1990-2008132
5Kapil Dev1978-1994131
6Sunil Gavaskar1971-1987125
7Dilip Vengsarkar1976-1992116
8Sourav Ganguly1996-2008113
9Ishant Sharma2007-Present105
10Harbhajan Singh1998-2015103
11Virender Sehwag2001-2013103
12Virat Kohli2011-Present100

Indian players with 100 or more Tests against their names

Kohli pointed out that the fact that despite cricket expanding to three formats and the number of matches being played in the current era he has been able to complete a century of Tests should be the highlight for upcoming generation.

“In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format." he said.

Dravid, who played 163 Tests between 1996 and 2012, called the achievement as ‘well earned’. “It’s well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up," Dravid said.

