Virat Kohli First Batter in IPL History to Reach 6,500 Runs But His Slump Continues

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting star Virat Kohli on Friday ticked off another milestone when he became the first played in IPL history to score 6,500 career runs. Kohli achieved the milestone in the game against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium during a brief but entertaining stay before becoming Kagiso Rabada’s victim.

Before the contest, Kohli was on 6.499 runs and with a single in the first over of RCB’s innings, he completed the feat. The joy was short-lived though as he was soon walking back to the dug-out after being dismissed on 20 - an innings that promised so much but like on several occasions before, failed to deliver.

Kohli is in the midst of an extended slump in IPL 2022 having managed just one fifty in 13 innings so far. He has recorded three ducks as well.

The likes of Ravi Shastri and Michael Vaughan has advised Kohli to take a break and return with fresh mindset. When the legendary Sunil Gavaskar was asked what he would tell the former RCB captain to get back to his top form, he replied, “What can you tell him? He has got 70 international hundred. There is no advice to give him. Luck needs to change."

“Apart from the opposition, every other person wants to see him score runs. There are very few more attractive players in the game than Kohli in the game. When he gets going, the cut shots, the pull shots, the drives, everything is brilliant. It’s a matter of luck just going his way," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

He continued, “The other day, he played uppishly and it went straight to the fielder. On another day, the fielder could have been 5 yards to the left or right, it could have been a boundary. When luck is not going his way, your first mistake will get you out. Just hope luck runs his way and then he will be back among scoring the big runs," added the Indian batting legend.

