Virat Kohli Gets A Special Request From Pakistani Fan In PSL

Virat Kohli is arguably one of the greatest to have played the game of cricket. The star batter’s popularity is not just limited to India, he is one of the most admired sports figures globally. Kohli’s crazy fan following was once again on display during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans on Monday, February 13. A spectator, present at the Multan Cricket Stadium, was spotted holding a placard which displayed the message, “Wish to see Kohli." Needless to say, the image soon went viral as cricket fans expressed their love for the star Indian batter.

A fan branded Virat Kohli as the greatest of all time and wrote, “GOAT has fans everywhere in the world."

Another social media user commented, “Virat Kohli is a brand!"

A fan called Kohli the new ‘universal fan’

A certain Twitter user made a special request to Kohli. “I’m also a big fan of Virat Kohli. Please come to Pakistan and play Asia Cup Virat Kohli," the comment read.

“Best ever player to grace cricket," wrote another person.

One social media user opined that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the best league. “Best league for a reason," read the comment.

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in white-ball cricket in recent times. The 34-year-old has recorded three centuries in the last two months. In ODIs, Kohli regained his old form after smashing a century against Bangladesh in December last year. Later, he scored two more centuries against Sri Lanka in the home series last month. The year 2022 also proved to be a fruitful one for Kohli after he ended his century drought in the international circuit. Kohli registered a remarkable hundred against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Kohli’s maiden T20I century occurred in the international circuit after a gap of 1214 days.

Virat Kohli, in his next assignment, will now be seen against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In red-ball cricket, the 34-year-old notched his last century in 2019. In the first Test against the Aussies, Kohli could only manage to score 12 runs. The second Test is scheduled to start on February 17 in Delhi.

