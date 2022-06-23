Virat Kohli Gives Tips to Prasidh Krishna, Bowler Gets Shreyas Iyer Off Next Ball | WATCH

Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a warm-up match against Leicester where they are gearing up hard for the lone Test match against England that is to take place on July 1. This is a warm-up match where you are allowed to swap sides. Four Indian players Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Jasprit Bumrah turned up for Leicester, it was bizarre! Meanwhile, the funny part among all this was Kohli giving some tips to Krishna who in turn used it to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a duck.

In the video, Kohli can be seen telling a few things to Krishna who then used it to the full as he removed India batter Iyer in no time.

Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the Indian cricket team ahead of the warm-up clash against Leicestershire on Thursday. Ashwin tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the flight to England with other players.

However, the BCCI made some special arrangements for the veteran spinner after he recovered from the COVID-19.

Jayant Yadav was kept as a standby should Ashwin fail to recover in time. The Haryana spinner was called to the NCA in Bangalore. However, that option has been ruled out as Ashwin recovered fully and reached Leicester.

Meanwhile, the Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

The BCCI shared a couple of images from Leicester on Thursday where Ashwin was also present in the team hurdle. However, Ashwin didn’t find a place in India’s XI for the warm-up clash which was announced on Wednesday.

