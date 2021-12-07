'Virat Kohli Goes to Him to Bring Some Energy': Daniel Vettori Lauds Fast Rising India Star

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has praised Mohammed Siraj for his energy who he thinks continues to do everything expected from a fast bowler. Siraj dazzled during the second day of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Kanpur during a fiery spell that saw him taking three wickets in the space of three overs.

Siraj made his Test debut during the Australia tour last December and has since continued to impress with his ability to produce swing and bounce consistently. Be it in Australia, England or in India, the right-arm pacer has proved he doesn’t need favourable conditions to trouble batters.

The 27-year-old Siraj has taken 33 wickets at an average of 27.69 in 10 Tests so far. “Siraj is something special," Vettori said on ESPNcricinfo. “Every time he comes into a Test match, something happens. (Virat) Kohli goes to him quite a bit to bring some energy and his pace remains the same. He runs in hard and does everything you want from a fast bowler."

The rise of Siraj means that workhorse Ishant Sharma, a Test regular, has a strong competition. And Vettori feels that the time is right for India to push Siraj ahead in the pecking order.

“That’s not to diminish anything from Ishant Sharma, but I just think the timing is right for someone like Siraj to come in and offer something special to the Indian bowling line-up in South African conditions," Vettori said.

Ishant was wicketless in the Kanpur Test and was ruled out of the Mumbai Test due to an injury with Siraj replacing him in the eleven.

India defeated New Zealand in the two-match Test series thanks to a massive 372-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Virat Kohli-led side will next travel to South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs starting later this month.

