Virat Kohli Grooves to Samantha Prabhu’s Oo Antava Song From All Arjun’s Pushpa, Watch Viral Video

Virat Kohli may be struggling with form as a batter and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore may have endured two back-to-back tough losses in IPL 2022, but a welcome break for Kohli and the team could very well be the change that he and the team would be hoping to get back on track. Kohli looked in a good mood in a video that is during the rounds on social media where he can be seen grooving to the uber-popular song of Samantha Prabhu — Oo Antava — From Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

Kohli can be seen dancing with fellow RCB teammate Shahbaz Ahmed while Finn Allen and Anuj Rawat are seen in the background. The party reported, organized for Glenn Maxwell (he had married his long-time girlfriend Vini Ramani just before the IPL) was attended by the RCB players with the likes of Sherfaine Rutherford, Wanindu Hasranga sharing the pictures and videos from the function on their social media accounts.

Kohli, wearing a black kurta, was also snapped with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli has been going through a lean patch in terms of batting and in nine matches, he has managed just 128 runs at 16.00. including two consecutive golden ducks. In the last match, RCB decided to change up Kohli’s batting order and had him open, but to no avail, as he was out for just nine runs, bottom-edging an attempted pull towards backward point. RCB, who started their IPL 2022 campaign on a bright note seems seem to be faltering in the middle phase of the competition and find themselves fifth on the points table with five wins and four losses. Three of those four losses have come in their last five matches, including a drubbing at the hands of SRH in which there were bundled out for just 68.

