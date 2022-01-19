'Virat Kohli Had a Dream Run For Nearly Five Years as Batsman And Captain': Dilip Vengsarkar

Virat Kohli is going through an unusual patch with the bat in international as he failed to hit a century in the last couple of years. Kohli, who has scored 70 centuries in international cricket, came close to breaching the triple-figure mark a few times but his conversion rate has dipped in recent times. Several critics argued that the captaincy responsibility is taking a toll as a batter and now as he is no more the captain of the Indian team, he will focus more on his batting.

Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy last year after the 2021 World Cup, while the selectors decided to drop him as the skipper in ODIs too as they wanted a single captain in the limited-overs format. While recently, Kohli stepped down as the Test captain too after India lost the three-match Test series to South Africa.

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar thrashed the critics for targeting Kohli on the basis of his statistics and said he had a dream run as a batter and captain for five years.

“I don’t agree with this for I feel that Kohli has had a dream run for nearly five years as a batsman and captain. For all the talk about his current lean phase, I feel that Indians are often obsessed with statistics and that’s something that I don’t believe in," Vensarkar said in an interview to Gulf News said.

The 1983-World Cup-winning player heaped praise on Kohli for his gritty knock in the third Test match against South Africa where he scored 79 runs off 201 balls in the first innings.

“Yes, it’s true that he hasn’t got a century over the last few years but the way he applied himself, adapted to the movement and bounce of the ball on the South African wickets was exemplary. At Newlands, the way he held himself back and built the innings after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to score 79 off 201 - every run continued on those wickets. His commitment and intent was fantastic," added Vengsarkar.

After Kohli stepped down as the Test captain, BCCI is in a tricky situation to appoint the next leader of the group. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently the frontrunners to grab the position.

Vengsarkar gave his opinion on that matter and recalled how his selection committee faced the same dilemma in the past when Rahul Dravid quit Test captaincy.

“Interestingly, my committee was faced with a similar situation when Rahul Dravid stepped down from captaincy and we had a demanding Australia tour round the corner. Some felt that MS Dhoni, who was leading in the shorter format, be promoted but we went ahead with Anil Kumble who did a fantastic job."

“If you ask me, it may be a practical idea to have a stop-gap arrangement with Rohit Sharma or even Ravi Ashwin for a year or so and groom someone in the meanwhile," said Vengsarkar.

