Virat Kohli Had No Pressure From BCCI, Could Have Carried on For Another 2-3 Years as Test Captain: Treasurer Arun Dhumal

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has clarified that there was no pressure on Virat Kohli from the cricket board to step down as Test captain. Dhumal said that it was Kohli’s decision and BCCI respected that. The 33-year-old relinquished his Test captaincy on Saturday as the cricketing world was stunned by the announcement. Kohli took the decision a day after India’s heartbreaking Test series defeat to South Africa. Kohli and Co. lost the third Test match by 7 wickets and failed to register India’s first-ever Test series win on Proteas soil.

Dhumal said that Kohli could have carried on India’s Test captain for another two-three years.

“Virat Kohli had no pressure from the BCCI or selectors to step down. It’s his decision and we respect that, but he could have carried on for another two to three years as captain," Arun Dhumal told News18.

Dhumal also posted a congratulatory message for Kohli and termed him as a phenomenal leader.

Congrats @imVkohli for a great tenure as captain. You have been a phenomenal leader and beyond doubt the most successful Indian captain be it home or overseas.I wish you great success in future and I’m sure you’ll keep contributing with your top class batting for team India @bcci .

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah also took to Twitter and hailed Kohli for bringing a fitness revolution in the Indian team which helped it in some exemplary performances in both home and overseas conditions.

“Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special," Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

Kohli took over the Test captaincy charge after MS Dhoni announced retirement from the longest format. India were ranked 7th when he was named the captain and he stepped down with India topping the Test rankings. He captained India in 63 matches as India emerged victorious in 40 out of it. Under his leadership, India registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil and also played the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

