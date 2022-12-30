Virat Kohli is a name that needs no introduction. The India batting star has cultivated a huge base, transcending all boundaries, with his skills. While Kohli is treated as an icon of the game in India, the former India captain is admired in Pakistan as well. While he is yet to tour Pakistan as an international player, an old clip of the star batter has emerged on social media. This video is from India’s U-19 tour to Pakistan in 2006 and shows Kohli hanging out with his teammates on the streets of Pakistan. The viral video showcases the playful side of Kohli and his teammates. In the video, when his teammates try to spoil his hairstyle, Kohli can be heard saying, “Arrey mat kar yaar. (Please don’t do it man)."

Fans have also noticed Cheteshwar Pujara and Piyush Chawla in the video. Both Pujara and Chawla went on to play for the senior team alongside Kohli.

Kohli has thrived against Pakistan in international cricket. His stats against India’s arch-rival are phenomenal in white-ball cricket. Kohli recently played a stunning knock of 82 runs off just 53 balls to sink Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, it seems that Kohli enjoyed playing against Pakistan at the U-19 level as well. The star India batter had smashed 174 runs in the two Youth Tests against Pakistan on that 2006 tour, with his highest score being 83.

Kohli has roared back to form in international cricket in the last few months. The prolific batter was at his best in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. He carried his scintillating form in ODIs as well and was back among the runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh. In the third ODI, Kohli notched up his 72nd international century. He has now pipped Australia great Ricky Ponting as the player with the second-most hundreds across formats.

Virat Kohli, however, was scratchy in the two Tests against Bangladesh and is struggling in red-ball cricket. Fans are hoping that Kohli finds his form in Test cricket as well. The 34-year-old was named to the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

