Virat Kohli hangs out with former RCB teammate Marcus Stoinis ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Co have landed in Australia to begin their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The Indian contingent has had a few practice sessions in Perth and is making the most of its visit. Recently, Virat Kohli was seen hanging out with Australian cricketer Marcus Stonis and his friend Shreyans in the picturesque Australian city. A heartwarming picture of the same has gone viral on social media in which the former Indian captain can be seen revelling with his buddies. Shreyans shared the picture on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Name a better top 3." Virat Kohli commented on Shreyans’ post and wrote, “Nice watch mate. Where did you get it from?"

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Leads India’s Celebration As Team Dances to ‘Bolo Ta Ra Rara’ | WATCH

Advertisement

Kohli’s light-hearted banter has broken the Internet and fans are delighted with Shreyans’ post. Moreover, fans are relieved that Virat Kohli is in the right frame of mind ahead of the high-stakes T20 World Cup. The 33-year-old will be a key player for India on the bouncy tracks of Australia.

Kohli roared back roared back to form last month in the Asia Cup. The star India batter notched up his 71st International century and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the multi-nation tournament.

Also Read: Who Should Replace Jasprit Bumrah? Mohammed Shami Or Mohammed Siraj; Sunil Gavaskar’s Verdict

Kohli then carried forward his scintillating form in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Several pundits reckon that an in-form Virat Kohli will be a huge asset for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid against strong bowling attacks.

Meanwhile, other members of the Indian squad are also enjoying their stay in Perth. Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin had a great time at the 1st T20I between Australia and England.

Advertisement

Last week, Ashwin shared a delightful Instagram Story from the Optus Stadium in Perth. Ashwin was accompanied by the likes of Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit Sharma-led India will play a few warm-up matches in order to acclimatise to the conditions. India will begin their T20 World Cup with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on October 23.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here