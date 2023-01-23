Home » Cricket Home » News » Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Lead Cricket Fraternity to Congratulate Newly-weds KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Lead Cricket Fraternity to Congratulate Newly-weds KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty



By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 21:47 IST

New Delhi, India

KL Rahul tied knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty (Twitter/@KLRahul)
KL Rahul tied knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty (Twitter/@KLRahul)

The cricketer fraternity congratulated newly-wed couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as they tied the knot on Monday in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for the past few years as the two posted ethereal photos from their wedding ceremony on social media.

Wishes poured from all around India for the two who tied the knot at Athiya’s father and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Rahul took to Twitter and post a heartwarming note to commence the new chapter in his life.

“In your light, I learn how to love…" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. @theathiyashetty," Rahul tweeted.

Former India captain Virat Kohli dropped a comment on the couple’s Instagram post and wrote, “Congratulations".

Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina also left a message for the newly weds and wrote," Congratulations bro! May God bless both of you."

Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the couple. (Instagram Screengrab)

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and pacer Mohammed Shami were among others who also congratulated Rahul and Athiya.

Hardik Pandya posted an Instagram story for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Instagram Screengrab)

Yuzvendra Chahal posted an Instagram story for the newly-wed couple (Instagram/Screengrab)

Mohammed Siraj posted an Instagram story for the newly-wed couple. (Instagram/Screengrab)

Rahul has been rested for the ongoing New Zealand ODIs due to family commitments. After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue.

Recently, Rahul played a key role in India beating Sri Lanka in the second ODI from a tricky situation. Chasing 216, India were left reeling at 47/3, but the Karnataka batter hung on and accounted for 64 unbeaten runs to seal the series win for the hosts.

Rahul will return to the Indian team soon for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next month. Rahul will act as Rohit Sharma’s deputy as the BCCI has announced the squad for the first two-match of the series.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

