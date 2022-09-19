Virat Kohli Has Shown For 15 Years Now, That he is One of The Greatest Players of All Time - Aaron Finch

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch heaped huge praise on Virat Kohli and said that the opposition always prepares to their best of abilities when they face the former India skipper on the field. Kohli recently ended his century drought with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. The batting maverick wasn’t at his best before the start of the multi-nation tournament but the short break he took from cricket before it worked well for him. Apart from the century, Kohli also hit a couple of half-centuries to end up as the leading run-getter for India in the tournament.

Finch hailed Kohli and called him one of the greatest players of all time for his consistency with the bat in the past 15 years.

“You’d be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time," Finch said in a virtual press conference ahead of the first T20I against India.

Finch said that the former India captain has constantly developed his game over a long period of time in his career.

“Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period. You are always trying to prepare to the best of your ability when you are coming up against Virat," he added.

Kohli has scored 718 runs in 19 T20Is against Australia at a sublime average of 59.83 which includes seven half-centuries.

Finch, who recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket, feels that he has been performing well in the shortest format and expressed his excitement to play the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

“I think over a long period of time, you get pretty comfortable with criticism and stuff like that. I feel in T20 cricket, my form has been really good over a period of time now. I think if you separate the ODI form with T20I form, then it is completely different. They are different formats of the game, we are just really excited to be here to play these three games," Finch said.

