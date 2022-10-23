'It Was Undoubtedly the Best innings of Your Life': Sachin Tendulkar on Virat Kohli's Knock Against Pakistan

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praise on former India skipper Virat Kohli for his match-winning 82-run* knock against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli unleashed the best version of himself at the big stage to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. He took his time to get settled in the middle when India lost their start openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early in the 160-run chase.

Pakistan pacers were at their best in the initial overs and Kohli played them cautiously and held his nerves. India were 45/4 in the first 10 overs and in the slog overs Kohli unleashed himself on the bowlers to help India register a sensational 4-wicket win to start their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

Tendulkar took to Twitter and lauded Kohli for his efforts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Master Blaster said that it was Kohli’s best innings of his life. He also wrote about Kohli’s sensational six on the fifth ball of the penultimate over by Haris Rauf.

“@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular! Keep it going. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup," Tendulkar tweeted.

The legendary batter also pointed out the 113-run partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya was crucial for the team

“Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India’s #T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia. #INDvPAK," Tendulkar wrote.

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya claimed three-wicket each to restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikar Ahmed (51) helped Pakistan post a fighting total on the scoreboard. Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took early wickets in the powerplay to hurt India. However, Kohli and Pandya rebuild the chase with a solid partnership and Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning run on the final ball.

