Virat Kohli is Superhuman, MS Dhoni Has Ice Running in His Veins: Shane Watson Praises Indian Legends

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson had announced his retirement from IPL after the 2020 edition, and he was indeed one of the power hitters of the cash-rich tournament. Watson has worked with two of the most incredible Indian captains during his stint in IPL. The cricketer was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2016 and 2017 editions, under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Notably, the franchise made it to the finals in 2016. Later, Watson was acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2018. In the very same year, CSK emerged as the winner of the season. On ‘ICC Review’, Watson compared the different leadership skills between Kohli and MS Dhoni and shared his experience working with both the captains.

Calling Kohli a “superhuman", Watson stated that the Indian star has done incredible things as a leader. The Aussie revealed that the expectations Kohli has from himself are incredible, and he brings it to every game he plays. He noted that Kohli knows how to push players and bring out the best from them. Kohli is known for his aggressive behaviour on the field, however, Watson shared that off the field, the former Indian captain has a well-balanced character, and the knowledge he has is fascinating. “It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," he said.

The 40-year-old went on to highlight Dhoni’s pressure-handling skills and explained the way he gets everyone to believe in their abilities. Watson opined that Dhoni has “ice running through his veins" as he takes out the pressure of a team environment. “He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," he added

In his IPL journey, Watson scored 3874 runs in 147 games he has played. Along with this, he has also scored four centuries and scalped 92 wickets as well.

