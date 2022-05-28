Virat Kohli is Too Good a Player Not to Bounce Back, He Just Needs a Breather: Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has suggested Virat Kohli to take a break from cricket and spend some time with his family. The batting maestro has been going through a lean patch as he finished the IPL 2022 with 341 runs in 16 matches. He managed to hit just two half-centuries in the entire season and finished it with a strike rate of 115.99. Royal Challengers Bangalore did well by reaching the playoffs stage but Kohli had a disappointing season which also included three golden ducks.

Vaughan said that there was a time two-three years ago when Kohli used to century at regular intervals and asserted that it’s not possible to spend your whole career where only good things will happen to you.

“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batter he seemed to get a hundred. It’s a career, isn’t it? You don’t go through your whole career where everything is so easy," said Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

The former England skipper further said the Kohli is too good a player not to bounce back but at this moment he needs a break.

“He just needs a breather. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again."

“These players have played so much and they are under so much pressure every day of their lives that it is inevitable that eventually, you go through a period where you struggle a little. He is too good a player not to bounce back and he will have one of those periods again which we saw a few years ago where he got so many centuries," he added.

The batting maestro has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa but will return to the Indian team for the England tour.

“It is just that little bit harder at the minute and he has got to work so hard to get back into form. But I think at the minute, he should just pack his bat into his bag and go and a sit-down with the family. I don’t know where he can go without getting hassled and pestered, doing commercials. Just get away from all that, have a few weeks of chilling and he will be fresh when he picks the bat up," said Vaughan.

