Virat Kohli is Trying to Build Muscle Mass With T20 World Cup Around The Corner: RCB Trainer Shanker Basu

Virat Kohli has been going through a lean patch as he scored his last century way back in 2019, but the former Indian captain is working hard to regain the form. Kohli, who is considered amongst the fittest players in the cricketing world, is working hard on building muscle mass for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

After a string of low scores, Kohli slammed a fifty on Saturday against Gujarat Titans to regain some form, however, he wasn’t at his best during that knock but he is working hard in the gym to get the best out of himself.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu, who earlier worked with Team India, revealed that Kohli is spending time in the gym to build the muscle mass as he feels force production is a byproduct of cricket.

“Virat is mainly… we are trying to build muscle mass. We are trying to get that mass. T20 also requires a lot of explosive moves. Force production is a byproduct of T20. It’s a mandatory thing for him to be strong. He is also having the World Cup round the corner. So as a long-distance call as well as a short-distance call, it’s the same," Basu, RCB trainer, said in a video posted on the IPL franchise’s YouTube page.

Basu, who had earlier worked with Kohli in the Indian cricket team set-up, said that the former RCB skipper’s enthusiasm has not dipped even by one per cent and it is inspirational for others.

“What excites me is he comes with a child-like enthusiasm even today. What I saw in him when he was 19 or 20, in fact, the enthusiasm has not come down even by one per cent. In fact, I can say it has gone up one per cent. The drive and that steely resolve he has got is so inspirational for everyone," he added.

Also Read | IPL 2022: ‘Rishabh Pant is Guiding Kuldeep Yadav The Way MS Dhoni Did’ - DC Spinner’s Childhood Coach

Advertisement

The RCB trainer further talked about how Kohli takes care of his body and said it might look boring but he does it consistently for years.

“Can’t actually do the same thing over and over again. It has to change. The program generally lasts for one year. Every year, we need to start tweaking. We have to analyse, find out what is required at the moment. It’s like having a GPS route map and going towards it."

“I can talk about Virat for sure. It’s very simple things, boring things and he can do it consistently for years together. That’s the mantra. Eat well, sleep well, train well and repeat," Basu said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here