Virat Kohli Leases Kishore Kumar's Bungalow in Mumbai for New Restaurant

Virat Kohli has leased a portion of singing legend Kishore Kumar’s bungalow, Gouri Kunj, in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. The former India captain will be opening a restaurant, part of his One8 Commune chain, at the property, reported E Times. Confirming the development, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar said that the property has been leased for 5 years.

The restaurant is set to come up by next month. One8.commune has already added, “Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon" on its Instagram bio below the names of cities where the outlets of the resto-bars are already available. The chain of One8 Commune presently has restaurants in New Delhi, Kolkata and Pune.

Virat with his One8 brands, named after his jersey number 18, also has businesses in clothing and footwear in partnership with Puma.

Kishore Kumar’s bungalow is one of the most iconic buildings in the locality and is surrounded by greenery.

Virat Kohli is presently in UAE for the ongoing Asia Cup. The star batter dropped hints of his return to form with 35 against archrivals Pakistan in the campaign starter, and a half-century against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Batting at number three against Hong Kong, Virat Kohli anchored the innings and stitched crucial partnerships with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Despite failing to get off to a quick start, India finished with a mammoth 192 runs on the board, banking on firepower provided by Yadav in the second half of the innings. The right-hander remained unbeaten with 68 off 26 deliveries.

The pressure of a 190 plus on the board and the variety of Indian bowling proved to be too much for the inexperienced Hong Kong side as it was restricted to 152. India with the win booked its spot as Group A toppers in the Super 4 round of the multi-nation tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing their first match of the Super 4 round on Sunday, against the winner of the Group A contest between Pakistan and Hong Kong Friday.

