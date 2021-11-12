India captain Virat Kohli was undergoing some rigorous weight training ahead of India’s last league game against Namibia at the ICC T20 World Cup. Just like any other support staff, India’s strength coach Nick Webber too posted a farewell video about his final coaching session with Team India players. It was with none other than Virat Kohli. In an Instagram post he wrote: “My final gym-based duties for the @indiancricketteam were spent with the skip @virat.kohli completing his “priming" routine ahead of the Namibia match. Priming “excites" the neuromuscular system and on match days it’s performance benefits lasts up to 6 hours. This method has been a staple in Virats plan prior to every T20 match. Looking forward to watching this man do his thing over the coming season from afar Team India… over and out."

>Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Will Play For Another Six-Seven Years’

Advertisement

Webber played a huge role in Team India’s introduction to weight training. In the video shared on Instagram, Virat Kohli can be seen lifting weights. Kohli has been a huge training freak and he has revealed how adapted to it. He had said back then how Shankar Basu helped him with weights and that helped cure his back. “In the latter half of 2014, I found myself with a relentless back issue which was not easing off. Every morning, I had to do a routine for 45 minutes to loosen my back, but the stiffness could come back at any time through the day. It was then that Basu sir and I had a conversation around lifting weights and getting overall explosive strength in my body," Kohli wrote.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli Back to Lifting Weights as ‘Work Never Stops’ for Indian Captain

“At first, I wasn’t convinced (about lifting), but the only thing Basu sir asked of me was ‘trust’. I had full faith in his knowledge and experience. I remember in our series against Sri Lanka in 2015, I started learning lifting from Basu sir, understood the dynamics and the study behind the practice and felt I was working towards something amazing.The results were outstanding, and that changed my perception of S&C and the importance of knowing exactly what you’re working towards." He added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here