Virat Kohli Makes This English Photographer's Day; Man Expresses Gratitude Which Goes Viral

Virat Kohli’s Instagram posts have garnered a lot of attention over the years. Thanks to this new post, now a local English photographer is getting all the limelight. It all began when Kohli shared three pictures from his knock against Leicestershire in the warm-up game where two of his pics were actions pics, while the other one was a snap from the training session.

As usual, the picture got a lot of traction on social media. Later, the photographer acknowledged Kohli for sharing the pictures, thanking him for tweeting them through his own personal handle. He also opined that Kohli was ‘one among the best’ and feels ‘honored’ for this act.

“Hugely humbled that one of the world’s greatest players chose to use some of my images from the game with @leicsccc on his personal media accounts. A privilege to have been able to capture these shots. Thanks to VK & everyone @BCCI for your support," John Mallett wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli showed his class, hitting an impressive 67 off 98 balls in the second innings against Leicestershire. He also hit a solid 33 in the first innings where his feet were moving freely, a good sigh for any batter who is out of form.

Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes.

He was ably supported by Iyer, who scored his runs off 89 balls with the help of 11 boundaries, and Jadeja who struck 10 fours during his unbeaten knock.

Earlier even Virender Sehwag had said that it seems Kohli’s bad days are over.

“I think his bad days are over. Ab lagta hai behtar din ayenge and they have already started. He has scored fifty in both the innings."

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here