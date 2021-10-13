Virat Kohli Masterful 82* Against Australia in 2016 T20 World Cup Crowned 'Greatest Moments' of the Showpiece Event

Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup has been named the ‘Greatest Moments’ in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history following a poll.

Virat Kohli’s innings was up against Carlos Baithwaite’s innings, where he scored 24 runs in the final over against England, thereby leading West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup trophy. Virat Kohli won the contest by 68 per cent of the votes.

Australia had set a 161 run target for India in the group encounter. The hosts lost both openers inside the first six overs with just 37 runs on the board. Virat Kohli came out to bat when India lost the first wicket and got off to a flier with a flick of the wrist. “The bigger the occasion, the more Kohli wants to contribute," Nasser Hussain said from the commentary box after Kohli arrived at the crease, and that is how it unfolded.

Virat Kohli continued to dominate the contest as he reached his fifty in 39 deliveries, with India then requiring 45 runs in 21 balls. Kohli shifted gears as he hit James Faulkner for 19 runs, taking the required run-rate down to 10.

Kohli toyed with the Australian bowlers as he stepped out to fast bowlers and hit them all over the park.

In the 19th over, Kohli blazed four boundaries off Nathan Coulter-Nile’s bowling to seal India’s spot in the semi-finals. Kohli calculated the chase to perfection with style and grace, giving India a win by six wickets and five balls to spare.

