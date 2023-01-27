Virat Kohli Meets Special Fan From Sri Lanka; See Heartwarming Pictures

Virat Kohli’s fandom transcends the barrier of borders. The star India batter is loved by fans across the globe. One such special fan met Kohli recently. In pictures making rounds of social media platforms, Kohli can be seen with Sri Lankan super fan Gayan Senanayake, who is well known in cricketing circles for his love of the Sri Lankan national cricket team. His close relationship with Indian cricketers means that he is also relatively well-known amongst Indian fans

The super-fan had previously posted an image along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on August 29 post-India’s memorable Asia Cup victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

Back to the cricketing field, India will be taking on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series which starts on January 27, Friday. India would be riding high on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill shone with the bat scoring a century as well as a double century in the series. India dominated in the 50-over format with the team clicking as a unit. Indian batters managed to showcase phenomenal batting performances throughout the series. The return of skipper Rohit Sharma in good touch was among the major takeaway from the series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be absent from the T20I series.

In their absence, Hardik Pandya will lead the side and Suryakumar Yadav will don the role of vice-captain. The Indian side will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in their first game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Pandya-led side managed to win their previous T20I series against Sri Lanka by a margin of 2-1.

With the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 scheduled to be played in India in October, the Indian side would be looking to monitor the workload management of the core players in this group. The Indians were eliminated from the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022 in a disappointing semi-final loss against England. The men in blue would be looking to make some amends with the 50-over World Cup taking place in their own backyard.

